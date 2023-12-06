Namirembe diocese set for consecration of new bishop

The new Namirembe Diocese Bishop-elect, Canon Moses Banja, his wife and children have officially relocated to the Bishop's residence in Namirembe ahead of his consecration slated for Sunday.

During a brief ceremony that was attended by selected guests at the Bishops residence in Namirembe on Tuesday evening, Canon Banja was welcomed by the outgoing bishop, Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira and other clerics from the diocese amidst a heavy downpour which majority of the attendees interpreted as 'God's blessings' that welcomed the bishop to his new mission.

Speaking at the function, Bishop Luwalira welcomed his successor and his entire family to their new home and also congratulated him upon being chosen to serve the diocese.

"[Bishop Banja], you are most welcome, this is now your new official home. You will base from here to perform all the purposes and missions of God during your term as the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese," Bishop Luwalira said.

"Being a bishop at Namirembe Diocese comes with a lot of responsibilities, it is going to be a heavy duty but you were chosen by God, so He will still avail you with all the possible means to execute your responsibilities," he added.

Canon Banja commended the love and the warm welcome he received on arrival to his new residence and pledged to offer a people-centered leadership during his term of office.

"We have come to serve together with you, and we pledge that by the grace of God, we shall be able to take on all the responsibilities that have been rendered to us by the Lord," he said.

"We are looking up to God and concerted efforts in the execution of all God's plans for this Diocese. We are sure that with God and our individual efforts, the diocese will move forward," he added.

Canon Banja's wife, Rev Canon Prof Olivia Nassaka Banja, urged believers to stand with them during their stay at Namirembe.

"We are servants of God, that is all we know and we are here to offer the same service, particularly preaching the word of God. We therefore ask everyone to accord us with all the necessary assistance as we serve the Lord and his people in this new capacity," she said.

Mr David Kyewalabye, the head of Laity at Namirembe Diocese pledged on behalf of the believers to work with the new Bishop.

"We have had a good and friendly relationship with the outgoing Bishop [Luwalira], we also pledge to continue the same with," Mr Kyewalabye said.

At the age of 59, Canon Banja is expected to take on his new position for the next six years when he clocks the mandatory retirement age of 65.

About Canon Banja

Born on October 20, 1964, in Nakabugo Bbira, Busiro- Wakiso District, Canon Banja accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour on December 3, 1989. He was ordained in 1996 and priested in 1998.

By the time of his election, Canon Banja was heading the Luzira Archdeaconry in Namirembe Diocese.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Divinity from Makerere University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the same University.

He is married to Rev Canon Prof Olivia Nassaka Banja with whom they have three children.