Nebbi mothers seek help from disbanded traditional birth attendants

A health worker attends to a pregnant woman in Uganda. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY 

By  Patrick Okaba

What you need to know:

  • In 2010, the government banned traditional birth attendants from offering  services to expecting mothers  due to associated risks such deaths and infections among mothers.

Mothers in Nebbi District have continued to seek services of the banned traditional birth attendants (TBAs), while accusing health workers of harassing them and charging exorbitant prices.

