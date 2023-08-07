Nema arrests 2 over wetland degradation

National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has arrested two people and summoned a soldier over wetland degradation.

A statement issued by the environment watchdog at the weekend indicates that more than eight acres of a wetland in the Kampala Metropolitan Area face extinction.

Nema authorities say one of the suspects was arrested and charged at Jinja Road Police station for degrading about five acres of a wetland by backfilling it with soil.

“The demarcated area was divided into plots, which apparently belong to Nyombi Grace, at large. This was at Kyankima Zone, Kasangati Town, Wakiso District. Building material was confiscated including, poles, spades, and hoes as exhibits and taken to the exhibit store. All activities were halted,” Nema said.

Mr William Lubuulwa, the senior public relations officer at Nema, told Monitor that the suspect has been the site manager supervising the construction in the wetland.

“Nyombi is still on the run,” he said.

The agency also said they arrested another suspect and charged him with the offence of wetland degradation.

“The arrest took place at Nakiyanja Zone, Namugongo Nsonde Ward, Ggoma Division in Mukono. Almost two acres of the wetland were encroached to build a drainage channel. The activity was halted. Building materials were confiscated as exhibits,” the agency indicates.

This arrest come amid increasing concern over a sharp decline in wetland coverage, which according to government statistics, reduced from 15.5 percent in 1994 to 8.9 percent due to encroachment.

The decline in coverage has seen some politicians question the competence and relevance of Nema in saving Uganda’s environment.

However, Nema has called on individual responsibility among citizens, says it is increasing efforts to protect the environment.

The agency says they have also summoned a UPDF brigadier after security officers found workers on a wetland site at Makenke Zone, Kasangati Town Council in Wakiso District. It is reported that the soldier owns about 1.5 acres of the degraded wetland.

“The excavator which was found on site was deregistered,” Nema said.

Last month, the agency came under criticism over the degradation of Lake Victoria. It is alleged they allowed the management of Munyonyo Speke Resort to fill up some parts of the shoreline.

Nema in a statement later said they “assessed the developments and their compliance to environment standards”.

“Based on our inspectors’ assessment, we have issued an improvement notice to guide the developments, which are meant to raise the level of the Lakeside gardens to prevent them from flooding... The developer has been guided on ensuring that there is no soil dumped into the lake...” the agency said.

About wetlands

A wetland is essential in natural water quality improvement, flood protection, shoreline erosion control, sustaining species diversity, and serving as a place for recreation.