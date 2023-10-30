New East Busoga Bishop unveiled

The East Busoga Diocese Bishop-elect, Rev Canon Paul Hannington Suubi, has been unveiled before Christians by the Bishop of Busoga Diocese, The Rt Rev Paul Moses Naimanhye, at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe, Jinja North Division, Jinja City.

Rev Canon Suubi will be consecrated and enthroned on November 19 at St Stephen’s Pro-Cathedral in Bugiri District.

Bishop Naimanhye asked Christians to warmly welcome and support the incoming Bishop to the new Diocese.

“I present to you our new East Busoga Diocese Bishop-elect and ask you to welcome him warmly and come in big numbers on the day that he is going to be consecrated,” the Bishop said Sunday.

Rev Canon Suubi was accompanied by his wife, Dr Margaret Stella Suubi, among family members and friends.

During the same service, five new Rev Canons were installed, who will be serving in the newly-created East Busoga Diocese.

They include; Rev Canon James Christopher Kivunike, Rev Canon Tony Richard Musota, Rev Canon Charles Timbuza, Rev Canon Denis Wasswa Maliro and Rev Canon Timothy Wata.

The Rt Rev Bishop (Rtd) Johnson Gakumba of Northern Uganda, who preached during the service, talked about the protection of identity as Christians in serving God.

Bishop Gakumba told the newly-installed Rev Canons that they are now "big people in the Church ministry" and should be "very careful" when it comes to serving Christians.

The Bishop further told the Canons to be mindful while serving God's people, rather than revel in the titles they have.

The Jinja North Member of Parliament, Mr David Aga Isabirye, congratulated the newly installed Canons and pledged to work closely with them.