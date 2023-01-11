New health centre structures idle four years after upgrade

In 2018, Kimaka Health Centre II in Kimaka Village, Jinja City North Division was upgraded to a health centre III.

The upgrade came with a plan to refurbish the facility at Shs494m, which included the construction of new buildings to increase the hospital’s patient capacity and install new equipment to treat the sick.

However, the refurbishment was never completed and the new structures have since been abandoned.

Residents who spoke to us on Monday said the area where the new structures were constructed has since become a grazing ground for animals and is a den of thugs.

Mr Richard Kato, a resident of Kimaka Village, said the health centre does not have the necessary equipment to treat patients.

“Thieves have taken advantage of the absence of the fence to hang around, especially at night. The fence was taken by people looking for scrap to sell,” he said.

This publication has established that the old structures at the facility are currently in use and 18 health workers were deployed at the facility but the number of patients seeking treatment at the facility is low.

Ms Alice Namusobya, another resident, said the facility was “intentionally abandoned” by the leadership of Jinja City.

“During the recently-concluded elections, none of the current leaders spoke about its status,” Ms Namusobya said.

She added that due to lack of work at the facility, health workers report to work late and leave by 3pm.

She urged authorities to use their political clout to lobby for the necessary items needed to have the facility commissioned.

Ms Namusobya said the facility will help reduce transport costs incurred when travelling to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital and Nalufenya Children’s Hospital for medical care.

Mr Peter Walufu, a boda boda rider, said the locals have created shortcuts within the facility’s compound due to the lack of a fence, especially during the rainy season.

He added that the main road to the health centre gets flooded during the rainy season.

Mr Rajab Kito, the Jinja City public relations officer, blamed the issue on the contractor, saying they had several similar jobs in the 2017/2018 financial year and were overwhelmed by the work.

He added that about Shs100m of the total money for the refurbishment was returned to the Treasury

“As government policy, once money for a particular project is not utilised and the financial year ends, the money is automatically withdrawn from the account of the client by the Ministry of Finance,” Mr Kito said.

He added: “We have, however, for the last three financial years, applied for the Shs100m, but have received no response but we are making efforts to rectify it.”