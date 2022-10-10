New ICU increases surgeries at Mbale children’s hospital

The construction of a paediatric neurosurgery intensive care unit (ICU) at Cure Children’s Hospital in Mbale City has helped to improve access to healthcare for children with neurological conditions in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility at the weekend, the hospital medical director, Dr Emmanuel Wegoye, said since the new unit became operational, the annual surgeries have increased to at least 2,000 from about 1,500.

“This modernised ICU has been our desire to meet the needs of the increasing surgical volumes without compromising on the quality and safety of our patients,” he said.

The hospital conducts surgical procedures annually on children with conditions such as Hydrocephalus, Spina Bifida, brain tumours, epilepsy, skull fractures and dermoid cysts.

Mr Tim Erickson, the hospital director, said the completion of the 18-bed ICU building means they have more space for patients.

“Before we had one neurosurgeon doctor but now we have four and with the new ICU facility, we will be able to have more space for our patients,” Mr Erickson said.

During the commissioning of the facility, the hospital also received 18 ICU beds donated by Cure International Canada.

Dr Diana Atwiine, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, who commissioned the unit, said government will earmark some funds in the next financial year to support the hospital.

“The services this facility is offering to this country and Africa as whole are immense and the ministry will be allocating some funds to it because the hospital does not only treat patients but also train our people,” she said.

The Bungokho North MP, Mr John Faith Magolo, also asked the Ministry of Health to consider upgrading Bufumbo Health Centre IV to hospital status. “This is because Mbale Regional Hospital is overwhelmed and congested,” he said.