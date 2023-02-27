New Muhabura bishop tipped to resolve succession battles

Christians and the clergy in Muhabura Diocese have said their new bishop, Rev Can Godfrey Mbitse, is capable of reconciling the various groups that have been involved in succession battles.

The House of Bishops that sat in Mukono District on Saturday elected Rev Can Mbitse as the 3rd bishop of Muhabura Diocese and he will be consecrated on April 2 at St Andrews Cathedral, Seseme in Kisoro Town.

Bishop-elect Mbitse replaces Rt Rev Cranmer Mugisha, who opted to retire early in September 2021.

The former State minister for Regional Cooperation, Dr Philemon Mateke, who served as head of laity under Bishop Mugisha, said the bishop-elect will be accepted by the Christians in Muhabura Diocese because he has the capacity to reconcile the camps that were created during the succession process.

“The bishop-elect is well composed and humble and will reconcile the divided Christians of Muhabura Diocese. He is welcome to serve the people of God,” Dr Mateke, who is also the Kisoro District National Resistance Movement party chairperson, said.

The diocesan secretary, Rev Can Stephen Ruzaza, said Rev Can Mbitse is a seasoned church leader who grew through the ranks of church.

He called upon the clergy and Christians to work as a team to support him to work for the development of their diocese.

“Mbitse started church ministry as a lay reader before he was ordained as a reverend. He served in different churches under the Muhabura Diocese. At the time of his election, he was the head of clergy in the diocese. As the administrators of Muhabura Diocese, we welcome his election and plans shall soon begin as we prepare for his consecration,” Rev Can Ruzaza said.

The diocesan head of laity, Mr John Tereraho, appealed to all the Christians in the diocese to avoid conflicts, arguing that the latter do not build but rather destroy the reputation of their diocese and slows down development.

“We need unity to develop our diocese since the world has a wrong perception that Muhabura Diocese is characterised by succession battles. We must work as a team to re-write our history. Those who have been involved in wars should repent,” he said.

“Christians must avoid conflict by doing what they are expected of. Forget the past and we build our diocese as we foster unity. I join the rest in congratulating the bishop-elect,” Mr Tereraho said.

Bishop Mugisha congratulated Rev Can Mbitse and thanked the House of Bishops for electing his successor.

“I call upon all the clergy and Christians of Muhabura Diocese to be united because unity is strength for development,” Bishop Mugisha said.

Succession battles in the diocese commenced after the High Court in Kampala in 2021 issued an interim order restraining Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu from convening the House of Bishop to pick the next bishop.

This followed a November 18, 2021, petition by two individuals, Mr Innocent Ndagijimana and Solomon Kanna Rugera. They had argued that the registered trustees of the Church of Uganda, Bishop Mugisha and the Archbishop Kaziimba, had failed to put in place a constitution for Muhabura. The parties later accepted an out-of-court settlement.

On November 11 last year, the High Court in Kampala summoned Bishop Mugisha and Church of Uganda to defend themselves in a case challenging their prolonged stay in office. Ms Naboth Tumubweine and Mr Rogers Duhimbaze, both residents of Kisoro District and members of the diocese, argued that Bishop Mugisha’s term of office had expired, having served for 15 years as required by article 13 of the Church of Uganda Provincial Constitution.

The court case remains unresolved.

Who is Rev Can Mbitse?

He was born on February 2, 1964, in Ruko Village, Nyarubuye Sub-county, Kisoro District. He became born again in 1985 while in secondary school.

In reflecting on his conversion to Christ, Rev Can Mbitse said: “My parents were not committed Christians. I grew up not knowing much about Christ. I was trying to find life in worldly pleasures.”

After many fellowships and morning devotions in primary and secondary school, he added: “I was finally challenged by Matthew 6:33, which asks us to seek the kingdom and righteousness of God, and all these things will be given to us as well.”

Rev Can Mbitse obtained a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Bishop Barham University College of Uganda Christian University in 2007, after having been awarded a Diploma in Theology in 1998. He was ordained a deacon in 1998 and a priest in 1999.

Rev Can Mbitse began ministry in Muhabura Diocese as a youth leader and church teacher. He has been a parish priest since 1998 and served as an archdeacon since 2009.