New regional policy to boost trade in agricultural produce

The executive director of Association for Strengthening Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa, Mr Enock Warinda (left), chats with the programme officer in-charge of policy at Asareca, Ms Julian Barungi, November 23. PHOTO/PAUL ADUDE 

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • There is a decline of agricultural performance in Uganda. 

The executive director of Association for Strengthening Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa (Asareca), Mr Enock Warinda, said a new regional policy on agricultural and trade policy reforms will boost trade between member states.

