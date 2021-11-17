NFA lists three strategies to revamp forest cover

A woman pictured watering a tree nursery at NFA seed center. PHOTO/ JULIET KIGONGO

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Appointed in April this year, the NFA board has since embarked on developing a five-year strategy to revamp the forestry body because the forest cover reduced from 30 percent to 9 percent.

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has unveiled a five-year strategic plan to revamp the country’s forest cover.

