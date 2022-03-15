NGOs partner to empower health centres in refugee-hosting areas

Stakeholders after signing of MoUs between Environmental Alert and Health Centres in the Albertine Region. Photo \ Lydia Ainomugisha

By  Lydia Ainomugisha

What you need to know:

  • The project that is targeting the Albertine region will reach out to health centres that are off-grid and in the hard-to-reach areas occupying the refugee settlement in Kibaale and Kikuube.

Environmental Alert together with Sudwind, an Austrian based NGO has launched a project named ‘Empower Healthcare in Uganda.’

