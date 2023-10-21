Nile Breweries unveils Shs450m for Kyabazinga wedding

Nile Breweries Limited has announced a contribution of Shs450 million towards the royal wedding of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Ms Jovia Mutesi that is slated for November 18 at Bugembe Cathedral in Jinja City.

The Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Nile Breweries, Mr Emmanuel Njuki, while handing over the Shs450m dummy cheque to Busoga Prime Minister, Mr Joseph Muvawala, at the Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, said the package includes cash and other items in kind.

“Media partnership will involve advertising of the wedding preparations on big billboards and radio mentions, while each of the twelve celebration venues will be provided with a special bar filled with Nile Breweries beer brands for people to celebrate,” Mr Njuki said on October 20.

He added that Nile Breweries has been sharing a lot with Busoga Kingdom, including the water from the Source of River Nile, which is used in beer production; therefore, the offer was necessary to cement their relationship.

“There is unity in Busoga which has attracted companies like Nile Breweries to associate with when we have such a big event,’’ Mr Muvawala said, challenging Kyabazinga subjects to continue with their good branding so that more people are attracted to the Kingdom.

The chairperson of the royal wedding organising committee, Mr Patrick Batumbya, said the cash collection is on course, adding that there is positive response from the public towards the contribution.

The head of media and entertainment, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, hailed the media for positively reporting about the wedding.

The wedding

Shortly after saying their vows at Bugembe Cathedral, an estimated 3,000 special guests are expected to be treated to a reception at Igenge Palace in Jinja City, while the function will also be virtually streamed in twelve other venues across different districts of Busoga Sub-region.

Meanwhile, all clan heads in Busoga Kingdom have resolved to each secure at least a cow as their contribution towards the royal wedding. The Kingdom has over 300 clans constituted by the 11 hereditary chiefdoms.