Nine injured as landslide buries houses in Namisindwa

Nine people are currently in critical condition, with 83 houses buried and crops destroyed, following a landslide that struck five parishes in Bungati Sub County, Namisindwa District on Tuesday evening.



The affected parishes include; Buwambete, Busela, Bukulungi, Bushibuta, and Bukhasame.



According to Mr Stephen Wakoli, the LC3 chairperson of Buganti Sub County, the injured individuals are; Tomas Nasimolo, Robert Laso, Moses Wakhata, Joseph Kutosi, Stephen Matembela, Alex Matembela, Mutenyo Kibeti, and Rogers Tingu.



Mr Wakoli said the landslide occurred on Tuesday evening following an all-day rainfall. He further explains that in addition to the 83 houses that were buried, animals, and crops such as maize, beans, and coffee, were also engulfed by the landslide.



He further explained that the nine injured individuals were struck by rolling stones and mud and are now receiving medical treatment at Butuwa Health Center III, located in Kato Sub County, Manafwa District.



Mr Emma Bwayo, a Naminsindwa District youth councilor, revealed that cracks have been observed in Bumbo, and Bukokho sub counties. He expressed his frustration with the government for repeatedly urging people to evacuate during such times, instead of devising a permanent solution for disaster-prone districts like Namisindwa.