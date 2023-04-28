Nine injured in Njeru road accident

At least nine people have been rushed to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital after a 14-seater commuter taxi collided head on with a stationery lorry near Njeru Town.

Eyewitnesses told Monitor “some victims were seriously injured as they were seen with broken limbs following the accident along the Kayunga-Jinja Highway at around 11.30am."

Additionally, this reporter saw one of the victims crying in pain with a profusely bleeding broken leg at the scene.

“The taxi destined for Jinja City from Kayunga District lost control and collided head on with the stationary lorry that had parked on the opposite side of the road,” traffic police explained.

A traffic police officer found at the scene who preferred anonymity said investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Eyewitness mid-morning Friday said the lorry had parked after delivering prisoners who were working in a nearby plantation.

One of the survivors who was in the taxi said their vehicle “was not overspending."