42 students injured in Soroti accident

At least 42 students have today survived a terrible accident after the truck they were travelling in overturned.

The East Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Oscar Ageca, said that the driver of Fuso Truck lost control before it overturned in Gweri Sub County.

Mr Ageca said the truck was transporting students from Arengesiep Secondary School in Nabilatuk District in Karamoja back to Teso for holidays when its driver lost control at around 4.00 PM.

"42 persons were injured in the accident comprising of seven male adults, eight female adults, 17 female juveniles, and 10 male juveniles," he said.

Mr Ageca said they managed to secure the scene, and the injured have since been taken to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.