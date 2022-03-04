NMG tips anti-corruption boss on tougher strategies

The Nation Media Group Uganda has asked the new State House Anti-Corruption Unit head to deploy stringent measures to have more corrupt officials investigated and prosecuted so as to win public support against graft.

Speaking to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit Commandant, Brig Gen Henry Rusoke, on Wednesday Mr Johnson Omollo, the general manager of NTV- Uganda, said there are rampant corruption cases but the culprits are hardly brought to book.

“The media in the developed world is the Fourth Estate which plays the oversight role over the State. We expose the ills committed by elements within the state and in most cases that information is not taken well because it is viewed as an attack against the government, and yet in actual sense, we are helping you govern better,” he said.

Mr Omollo cited the New Vision, which last week reported about the Shs200b unaccounted for in the Uganda Land Commission, adding that the public has not seen anti-corruption agencies acting swiftly.

Brig Rusoke and some of his staff had paid a courtesy call to the NMG-U offices in Kampala to familiarise with the media operations and also officially introduce himself to NMG-U management following his appointment last month to replace Col Edith Nakalema, who went for further studies.

The anti-corruption boss told NMG officials that he is an ardent reader of the Daily Monitor due to well-researched and balanced content.

“Daily Monitor is known to write tough stuff and it is that [critical] stuff that attracts and we are ardent readers of the Monitor. It is always good to go for those issues in the anti-corruption fight,” he said.

Mr Tony Glencross, the Managing Director of NMG-U, said because of speaking the truth, the State House recognises the role NMG plays in Uganda, which causes unhappiness among some people, adding that where they get it wrong, they quickly rectify.

He said there was a good working relationship between NMG and Col Nakalema in exposing cases of corruption.