NMG tips anti-corruption boss on tougher strategies

Left to right: Brig Gen Henry Rusoke, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit head, Mr Johnson Omollo, the general manager of NTV Uganda, Mr Tony Glencross, the Managing Director of Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda, and Mr Julian Mwine, the head of news at NMG-Uganda, at the NTV newsroom at the Kampala Serena Conference Centre on Wednesday. PHOTO / STEPHEN OTAGE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Speaking to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit Commandant, Brig Gen Henry Rusoke, on Wednesday Mr Johnson Omollo, the general manager of NTV- Uganda, said there are rampant corruption cases but the culprits are hardly brought to book.

The Nation Media Group Uganda has asked the new State House Anti-Corruption Unit head to deploy stringent measures to have more corrupt officials investigated and prosecuted so as to win public support against graft.

