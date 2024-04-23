No travel restrictions over red eye disease – Govt

The Health ministry and Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) have said there are no travel restrictions against persons with red eye disease.

This information clears the air on reports that some Ugandans with the disease were fearing to travel out of the country thinking they would be stopped at the airport.

“There are no restrictions,” Dr Allan Muruta, the commissioner for Integrated Epidemiology, Surveillance and Public Health Emergencies at the ministry, said, adding: “It [red eye disease] is not a fatal disease. People should wash their hands. That is all.”

Mr Vianney Luggya, the UCAA spokesperson, said they don’t have any information indicating that foreign countries are restricting travellers with red eye disease (conjunctivitis).

According to information from the Health Ministry, the viral disease is self-limiting, meaning it can disappear on its own. But one may have to use some medicines to relieve symptoms and quicken recovery.

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of Public Health at the ministry, earlier said: “We know this infection is not life-threatening in that it will heal over time. Within two to three days you will get relieved and within a week you will be completely healed.”

The ministry also indicated that a lot is being done to contain the outbreak by sensitising the public about preventive measures and managing those infected.