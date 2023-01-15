NRM cadres to monitor PDM, Emyooga funds

President Museveni has tasked the head of ruling party Chairman’s Office, Ms Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo and other party leaders, to monitor funds channelled through the Parish Development Model, Emyooga and other key government development projects.

Emyooga which falls under the Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job creation and PDA projects were launched in 2019 and 2021 respectively as part of the broad government strategy that seeks to transform 68 per cent of the homesteads from subsistence to money economy. The money is channelled through the Saccos. Under PDM each parish is expected to receive Shs100m annually to help in the fight against poverty.

However, Ms Namyalo revealed some people she didn’t name especially in the benefiting districts, have already positioned themselves to steal the funds meant for poverty reduction. She asked leaders at all levels to join hands and monitor the government projects in the respective districts.

She said this on Thursday at the official launch of NRM monitoring and mobilisation campaign that seeks to protect project funds from thieving officials. The NRM strategy seeks to reinforce the already existing government monitoring units within the respective ministries and agencies.

“We are not duplicating anything, we are simply backing other agencies in the fight against thieves. We are tired of people stealing public funds meant for poverty reduction,” Ms Namyalo said.

“No more games and the President has directed us to monitor government projects and ensure all the funds reach intended beneficiaries in all the parishes. In our NRM Manifesto (2021-2026), we also undertook to improve livelihoods of our people through poverty reduction ventures like PDM, Emyooga and other income-generating projects.”

Ms Namyalo said this on Thursday at Bat Valley Primary School in Kampala where her NRM Bazzukulu group unveiled “Jajja Tova Ku Main” campaign that seeks to promote President Museveni’s 2026 bid.



She explained that whereas Finance Ministry officials had released trillions of shillings to fight poverty among the urban poor, some of the beneficiaries had not received the money.

“We have here people from markets, boda bodas, salons, but all of them have told me that they have not yet received the money due to bureaucracy. But why should we put in place stringent measures to make the rich richer as the poor continue to suffer. We should be fair. It is our mandate to know who has the money for Kampala people,” she said.

“Who are those taking the poor people’s money? Government releases trillions to fight poverty yet the percent of people who are poor in Kampala remain high,”she said.





Mr Celestine Kamanyire from RISESI Salon operators and national association Sacco said they had never received the Emyooga money and asked Ms Namyalo’s team to investigate the project.

Maria Namitala who introduced herself as the Ghetto spokesperson, testified in the meeting that whereas President Museveni was committed to alleviating poverty among his electorates, “the selfish middlemen” were frustrating his plans to enrich themselves at the expense of the intended beneficiaries.

Another man who claimed to be a local council leader in Kampala alleged that some people had formed ghost saccos for the sake of stealing PDM and Emyooga funds meant for the poor.

Ms Namyalo who was accompanied by local leaders in Kampala talked of “fumigation ” plans without disclosing the details and asked the people of Kampala to supporting president Museveni’s 2026 bid.

“We have gathered here to request Kampala people to stay focused. Don’t be diverted, we are determined to deal with all the thieves blocking progress. Let’s support President Museveni to stay on the main road to promote steady progress in the city and beyond.”

Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Minster, Ms Minsa Kabanda also requested the people of Kampala to stick to NRM instead running from one political party to another.