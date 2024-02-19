NRM fronts defeated 2021 flagbearer to replace Cecilia Ogwal

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has picked its flagbearer in the 2021 parliamentary elections to run for Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament in a forthcoming by-election.

Janet Adongo Elau will be frontrunner for the ruling party in a race to replace Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal who died January 18.

In 2021, Ogwal retained her seat after she obtained 32,223 votes against NRM’s Elau who came second with 16,880 votes.

Sarah Aguti Nyangkori of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) polled 10,460 votes in the hotly contested race.

Last week, the family of the deceased lawmaker fronted Dr Rosemary Alwoc Ogwal to succeed her mother through the by-election with over 10 aspirants.

Aspirants also include Beatrice Molly Abang (Dokolo District NRM chairperson), Rebecca Arao (Dokolo LC5 female councillor), Ruth Frances Atala Adupa, Dr Esther Akullo Obot Otada, Hanna Rose Lalam, Irene Amongi Ajwika and Dr Theresa Auma Odur Ellu, all running as independents. Others are Harriet Ageno Menidiro of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Christine Acen Otom (NUP) and Aguti.

‘No stepping down’

At a meeting with officials from the NRM secretariat on Friday, party members Judith Ayugi and Lillian Auma Okullu indicated that they had lost interest in the seat.

The meeting was chaired by NRM mobilization chief Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde, who was accompanied by NRM communication’s director Emmanuel Dombo.

But Abang said she could not step down even if NRM has a flagbearer because “in democracy there is also what we call consensus and consensus is not a one day business.”

Ajwika, who also declined to step down in favour of the NRM flag bearer said “I respect the party but at this point it is not just about the party.”

“We are looking for that leader who is able to work for our people regardless of the political party, tribe or religious affiliation,” she added.

Aspirant Lalam said: “I am an NRM member who has always embraced all the political parties. My intention is to serve the people of Dokolo but not the party.”

Nansubuga warned that the NRM party leadership will not conduct primaries again for Dokolo by-election as they already have the 2021 flagbearer.

“The constitution of NRM clearly shows that when somebody has the flag, he or she holds it for five years…which means the person who took the flag in the previous primaries has to hold it,” she told this publication over the weekend.