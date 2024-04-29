NRM reviews mid-term performance

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has taken stock of its mid-term findings to ascertain success stories and challenges encountered from its 2021 to 2026 manifesto.

The manifesto pledges are centered on five thematic areas including creating jobs and wealth for all Ugandans, delivering education, health, and water, ensuring justice and equity, protecting life and property, and achieving economic and political integration.

During an April 25 meeting, Mr Willis Bashaasha, the Manifesto Implementation Unit director at the Office of the President, said the mid-term review findings follow two-and- half years of the implementation showing how the government achieved 35 percent of its commitments within the manifesto while 46 percent of the commitments are still ongoing.

“The current score is an improvement from the previous score computed in May 2023 that had placed the level of achievements at 20 percent,” Mr Bashaasha said.

Execution of the Parish Development Model (PDM) action areas is among the sectors that have attained visible progress during the implementation of the manifesto.

“Implementation of the PDM action areas within the pillars where 63 percent of the action areas necessary for PDM implementation have been executed and 37 percent are works ongoing,” Mr Bashaasha explained.

The other sectors that have attained progress include the implementation of the manifesto of the Ministry of Health, particularly under Disease Prevention and Control, which has achieved 55 percent of its obligations, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) making strides at 50 percent, improving the administration and dispensation of justice at 55 percent.

Challenges

On issues slowing project implementation, Mr Bashaasha mentioned, among others, delays in land acquisition, high debt burden, high levels of corruption, and limited resource envelope for development projects.

The State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye, backed the implementation of the PDM, an ongoing government intervention for wealth creation, reasoning that it is among the great initiatives to pull households out of poverty.

“Love your work,especially those initiatives [from] PDM... I keep telling people that their gardens are their offices and if handled well, you will reap a rich harvest,” he said.