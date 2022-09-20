Ntungamo builds classrooms, latrines for schools

At least 18 classrooms, 4 units of staff houses, several stances of pit latrines have been handed over to government-aided primary schools in Ntungamo Municipality authorities to improve education and teachers’ welfare.

“While we have constructed as many classrooms to cater for pupils, the challenge of classrooms is not aboutto be solved. Many schools have spent over 20 years without having new classrooms, the buildings have not been rehabilitated and they are dilapidated. The current classroom need is still high at over 50% and the rest of facilities especially staff houses are less than 20 per cent,” Ntungamo Municipality education officer Mr Gordon Nabaasa told Monitor on Monday.

Latrine coverage for schools in the municipality has also been a challenge with the municipality building at least 50 stances of latrine in the 8 government aided primary school in the municipality in the last five years.

The municipal leaders on Friday handed over a 3-classroom block, office, 4 stance latrine facility constructed by Gremu Holdings to Kyamate Primary school.

A four in one staff house was recently handed over to Rukindo primary school, 4 classroom block and 10 stance pit latrine to Ntungamo Primary School.

Another 3-classroom block and 14 stance pit latrine were handed over to Kyamate Primary School as well as a 3 classroom block at Maato Muslim Primary School, 3-classroom block at Kikoni SDA Primary School, 10 stance latrine each at Ruhoko and Nyakihanga Primary School and a staff house at Ruhooko Primary School.

However, South Ankole Diocese dean Rev Can Yoramu Ntoreine said the classroom need was not the only challenge to education in schools across Uganda.

“Even with better classrooms, we can have schools that are not performing, teachers are not doing the necessary roles because they are not motivated and because of this- schools lack address. Address and publicity for schools is necessary and the only address a school can get is passing pupils, no one will follow buildings,” Rev Ntoroine said.

The Ntungamo District chairperson Mr Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba says the classroom need is overwhelming that no local government can fulfill it.

“There is need to document classroom need everywhere in the country sp that government makes a bigger effort towards reducing the need,” he urged.

Ntungamo Municipality has 7 government aided primary school and 1 secondary school of Kyamate.

Ntungamo district on the other hand has 258 government aided primary schools and 15 secondary schools. Mr Mucunguzi says the schools in the district have only 20% of the needed classrooms and latrine facilities.