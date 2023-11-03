NUP opens new headquarters after security standoff

A security standoff lasting many hours came to a tense close yesterday afternoon, with the National Unity Platform saying it will commission its new headquarters in Kawempe Division today.

Party president Robert Kyagulanyi told media that the leading Opposition party was forced to change earlier plans to open the building on Thursday after a joint military and police force sealed off the premises.

Mr Kyagulanyi, who has been stopped from addressing public rallies and was recently dragged off a return flight at Entebbe International Airport, frog-marched into a waiting security car and forcefully driven home, said they wonder what excuse the government will come up with today.

WATCH: @PoliceUg and the army vacate the new @NUP_Ug headquarters in Makerere Kavule, Kawempe Division, Kampala as preparations for the grand opening ceremony starts. Police, however, warned the opposition party leaders against holding a procession to the venue for the event… pic.twitter.com/GnK6CPXvL3 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 3, 2023

“They blocked us today, claiming [President] Museveni was in the place. Museveni is not going to be in the same place tomorrow (today). Together with fellow leaders, we have resolved not to fight with them and we have resolved to open our offices tomorrow (today),” he said at a press briefing held in Kamwokya, where their old head office is located.

The party leader wondered how the police could claim not to have enough manpower to cover both functions, and yet was still able to deploy such a huge force to ensure the NUP ceremony did not take place.

“So, we are waiting to see what the regime brings as a new excuse. They also claimed that they didn’t have enough security to secure us since there were so many VIPs in the area. Never mind the fact that we invited them,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

The stage had been set for a violent confrontation on Wednesday as the party insisted it would go ahead with its plans despite a police order not to gather.

Party officials rejected police order, reasoning that because President Museveni would also be in Kawempe, another political function in the area posed security problems.

Some of the items on display for sale at the new National Unity Platform (@NUP_Ug) party headquarters in Makerere Kavule, Kawempe Division, Kampala ahead of the 11am grand opening ceremony.#MonitorUpdates

📸 @abubakerlubowa pic.twitter.com/9hay9Ejz1F — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 3, 2023

Early yesterday morning area residents woke up to find the new headquarters in Makerere Kavule surrounded by soldiers and police.

With tensions running high, party members, including MPs and invited guests were denied access to the shiny new building. Heavily armed soldiers and police ordered them to leave or face arrest.

Across the division, and especially in Makerere Kavule area, security was heightened and traffic disrupted, with the police saying the heavy deployment was in anticipation of public disorder.

A spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, SSP Patrick Onyango said they had intelligence reports that NUP members would defy their orders not to gather. “We had anticipated public disorder to arise or manifest from that area,” he said.

However, Mr Medard Lubega Sseggona, MP of Busiro East, told journalists they “would soldier on and proceed with the battle because this is what it means to struggle”.



NUP-police relations

Relations between NUP and the security forces, as is the case with other opposition groups, remain frosty. The political opposition has long been at the receiving end of violent repression of their activities by the police and military -- whom they accuse of being partisan forces, hell-bent on abusing their constitutional rights to freedom of assembly, among others.

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias @HEBobiwine and former FDC president, Dr @kizzabesigye1 cut tape to symbolize the official opening of the new @NUP_Ug headquarters in Makerere Kavule, Kawempe Division, Kampala on November 3, 2023.#MonitorUpdates… pic.twitter.com/KTMbrSh629 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 3, 2023