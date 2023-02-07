NUP to back ANT’s Alice Alaso in Serere by-election

The National Unity Platform (NUP) will back the flagbearer of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, Alice Alaso in the forthcoming Serere county by-election, party officials said Tuesday. The development was announced by NUP spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi and Lina Zedriga, the party’s chairperson in charge of Northern Uganda. They say the decision is grounded on the need to unite as forces of change.

“We have for a very long time been talking about the forces of change coming together in what we have severally called the united forces of change. For those of us who think Uganda deserves better, there must be change in the way things operate and leadership generally. And so, we keep making every effort to come together. We’re going to Serere as National Unity Platform (NUP) to support Hon. Alice Alaso who’s the flagbearer for Alliance for National Transformation. It is what leadership calls for; that sometimes you lie a little for the bigger cause,” Mr Ssebyonyi told journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala.

Mr Joel Obore and Mr Jerry Okello, both former aspirants on the NUP ticket have confirmed their withdrawal from the race, asking their voters to rally behind Ms Alaso.