Oil and gas: 160 Ugandans acquire specialized welding skills

The China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) Uganda Ltd in collaboration with Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba and Sunmaker Oil and Gas Training Institute has trained 160 Ugandans in specialised welding dubbed Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW).

The trainees were grouped into two cohorts including the first 80 students who were trained in SMAW 1G, 2G, and 3G welding and the remaining 80 that underwent training in SMAW 4G, 5G and 6G.

Both trainings conform with the International Standards of the American Welding Society (AWS) and the American Petroleum Institute (API).

The trainees were picked from the Albertine region districts of; Hoima, Kikuube, Nwoya, Masindi, Buliisa, Kibale, Kiryandongo, Kakumiro, Kagadi, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Sembabule, Lwengo, Rakai and Kyotera.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony on Friday, the Vice President of CNOOC Uganda, Mr Ma Peixin said that the two months of training equipped trainees with proper techniques, theory and practical-based knowledge using SMAW.

“The courses encompassed skills required in the welding industry, with emphasis on tubular assemblies. This is yet another program conducted as part of the National Content enhancement activities for the Kingfisher Development Area (KFDA) project, to prepare participants for oil and gas piping systems including pipeline and refinery constructions. The welding involves assembling, maintaining, and installing structural units,” he said.

In her speech that was read by Mr Peter Lokeris, the State Minister for mineral development, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ms Ruth Nankabirwa said that skilling will help Ugandans benefit from their oil resources.

“CNOOC is committed to the development of capacity in Uganda’s oil and gas industry through the promotion of national content thereby fostering lasting social economic development of the host community and Uganda at large,” she said.