Omicron: Uganda sets tougher rules for travellers

Covid test.

A health worker takes a sample from a truck driver in Busia for Covid testing. Uganda will begin mandatory Covid testing for all people arriving in the country via land border points. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Dr Henry G Mwebesa, the country’s Director-General for Health Services, said they are targetting the Malaba and Busia borders with Kenya, Elegu with South Sudan, as well as Mutukula and Mpondwe.

Uganda will begin mandatory Covid testing for all people arriving in the country via land border points to check the rise in infections, it announced on Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.