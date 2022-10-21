One dead, driver in critical condition after car bursts into flames 

Police in Uganda’s Rwizi Sub-region are investigating the cause of a road crash in which one person died and another got severely burnt after the car they were travelling in veered off Masaka-Mbarara highway and burst into flames.

The region’s police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira said they recovered the body of a one Yofesi, believed to be a Congolese national following the road crash which happened in Sanga town council in the wee hours of Friday morning.

He identified the survivor as Sadarah Kakongi who was driving the ill-fated Mercedes Benz registration number UAX 391F. Kakonge is admitted at Mbarara regional referral hospital.

“Today morning at around 3:00 am, police in Sanga registered a serious accident that later turned fatal after the motor vehicle lost control, went off the road and caught fire. The fire killed one of the car occupants,” said Mr Kasasira.

Mr Kasasira said police preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of the crash could have been reckless driving or the vehicle developed a mechanical condition.