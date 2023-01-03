One killed in house fire in Masaka

Police in Masaka City are investigating the circumstances under which a 6-year-old girl died in a house fire.

The shocking incident occurred at around 10pm Monday at Kigo village, Nyendo-Mukungwe division in Masaka City, when a fire that is said to have been caused by a poor electrical connection gutted one of the boys' quarters killing one young girl and injuring the other.

The deceased have been identified as Josephine Namuwanga, while one Zabera Katusiime survived with injuries on the tummy and hands. Both are daughters of Mr John Nsali and Ms Annet Nambooze.

According to the neighbours, they were attracted by noise and smoke and rushed to put out the fire, but could not save the life of Namuwanga as the fire had already engulfed the room in which she was sleeping.

“We got her out when she was still alive but entirely burnt. We rushed her to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital where she was pronounced dead Tuesday morning,” Mr Abel Kayima, a neighbour said.

Mr Sam Lubega, their brother, said that Katusiime is being managed at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital but in a stable condition.

The Southern Region Police Spokesperson Mr Muhammad Nsubuga confirmed the incident saying that the investigations are underway but all indicators are pointing at faulty electrical wiring.