Students count losses as fire guts dormitory

Parents pitch camp at the entrance of Bilal Islamic Primary School in Kawempe Division in Kampala yesterday after the management blocked them from entering following a fire on Sunday (February 27, 2022) night. PHOTO/ FRANK BAGUMA

By  Amos Ngwomoya  &  Priscilla Maloba

  • Police attribute the fire to sparks from the electricity lines that spread to other parts of the dormitory.
     

Students of Bilal Islamic Secondary School in Bwaise, Kawempe Division, Kampala, were by yesterday still getting to terms with the loss of their property after a fire gutted two boys’ dormitories on Sunday night.

