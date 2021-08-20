Opiyo’s Chapter Four, CCEDU closed as government suspends 54 NGOs
Friday August 20 2021
The Ugandan government announced on Friday it had halted the activities of 54 non-governmental organisations, a major escalation of its efforts to tighten control over civil society.
One of the groups affected is the country's most prominent rights organisation, Chapter Four.
The National Bureau for NGOs, part of the ministry of internal affairs, said in a statement the shutdown was ordered "with immediate effect".
It said the decision was made because the groups had failed to comply with legislation covering their activities, including operating with expired permits, failing to file accounts or failing to register with the authorities.
Some of the organisations ordered to close had taken part in an election monitoring operation on polling day in January which was raided by security forces and several of their leaders arrested.
The election saw President Yoweri Museveni returned for a sixth term in office after a violent campaign marked by the harassment and arrest of opposition figures, attacks on the media and the deaths of several dozen people.
Chapter Four executive director Nicholas Opiyo confirmed his group had received the government's order to close and described the situation as "serious".
List of suspended NGOs
1. Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO)
2. Western Ankole Civil Society Forum (WACSOF)
3. Citizens' Concerns Africa
4. Elohim Power Transforming Africa
5. Orone Foundation
6. Light Concepts
7. Public Policy Institute
8. Otubet Youth United Development Organization
9. Support Girl Child Uganda
10. Saints Preparation Ministries
11. Adoration Ministries
12.Islamic Da-awah and Orphanage Foundation
13. Jesus Shines Youth Ministries International
14.La Borne Missionary Centre Uganda
15. Wanyange Child Support Foundation
16.St. Francis Foundation for the Poor
17. Ray of Hope International Uganda
18. Mindset Change Development Organisation
19. Liberty International Foundation
20. Foundation for Women Empowerment for Sickler Aid
21. Karambi Action for Life Improvement
22. Tech Plus Love Foundation
23. Centre for Justice Studies and Innovations
24. Chapter Four Uganda 2016- 2020
25. Citizens' Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) 2019-
2020
26. Femrite Uganda Women Writers' Association 2017- 2020
27. African Humanitarian Action 2017 - 2020
28. Safe Places Uganda Foundation (SPU) 2017- 2020
29. Citizens Platform for Democracy and Accountability 2017- 2020
30. Growth Networks Uganda 2017- 2020
31. Pallisa Civil Society Organisation Networks 2017- 2020
32. Citizens Election Watch-IT (CEW-I1) 2017, 2019, 2020
33. Youth Line Forum Uganda 2017- 2020
34. Arise Africa International 2018-2020
35. Dotwa Africa 2018-2020
36. Rwenzori Consortium for Civic Competence 2018-2020
37. Centre for Conflict Resolution 2019 - 2020
38. Youth Equality Centre 2019-2020
39. Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies (GLISS)
40. Rural Action Community Based Organization
41. Uganda Help Florida
42. Centre for Sustainability Innovation and Research
43. Environmental Governance Institute Uganda
44. Graffen Organization, Butimba Uganda
45. Kwataniza Women's Organization
46. Twimukye Women's Organization
47. Witness Radio Uganda
48. Youth for Green Communities
49. Self-worth Initiative
50. VZW Eight
51. Adepr Pentecostal International Church Uganda Ltd
52. Innovations for Democratic Engagement and Action (IDEA)
53. Network for Active Citizens
54. Leadership Square Africa