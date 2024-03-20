OPM officials off the hook as Kitutu faces arrest

Three officials from the Office of the Prime Minister have been set free after the Inspector General of Government (IGG) withdrew charges of causing financial loss to the government.

Those set free are Mr Geoffrey Sseremba, the Secretary/Accounting officer, Mr Masagazi, the head of the department, pacification and development programme, and Ms Tracy Atuhirwe, the acting head of accounts.

Ms Beti Kamya, the IGG, on March 19 tendered the notice before the Anti-corruption Court Grade One Magistrate, Mr Ebert Asiimwe, stating that the proceedings against the trio shall not continue.

She did not give reasons in the notice submitted by State Attorney, Ms Daisy Acio.

“Take notice that the government of Uganda intends that the proceedings against A2 Geoffrey Sseremba, A3 Deogratius Masagazi and A4 Tracy shall not continue,” reads in part the withdrawal form signed by Ms Kamya.

The withdrawal form leaves Karamojo Affairs minister, Dr Mary Gorretti Kitutu, alone to face the charges of causing financial loss of more than Shs1.5 billion to the government.

The money was meant to conduct various peace-building activities in Karamoja Sub-region between February and June 2022. The decision by the government ombudsman to withdraw the charges comes after the case stalled in Court since June 2023.

The move by the IGG prompted Mr Asiimwe to warn that he would not hesitate to issue an arrest warrant against the minister or dismiss the case if the IGG does not proceed to present evidence against her.

“If there is evidence to commit, or if it is me (magistrates’ court) I will hear you now that you are saying that investigations are complete,” held Mr Asiimwe before extending the case to April 3.

The court heard that the accused minister did not honour the court summons citing health grounds. Her lawyer, Mr Jude Byamukama, reported that she was suffering from Covid-19. The lawyer’s submission prompted the magistrate to advise him to do more counselling for his client.

The case

The IGG contends that between February and June 2022, Ms Kitutu failed to conduct various peace-building activities in the Karamoja Sub-region knowing or having reason to believe that her omission would cause financial loss and indeed caused loss of more than Shs1.5b to the government of Uganda.