Opposition, govt congratulate Archbishop Ssemogerere

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Bishop Ssemogerere said his desire is to remain a good and simple priest.

Government and Opposition have congratulated Bishop Paul Ssemogerere following his appointment by Pope Francis as the new archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese.

