Opposition, govt congratulate Archbishop Ssemogerere

Government and Opposition have congratulated Bishop Paul Ssemogerere following his appointment by Pope Francis as the new archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese.

“I am grateful to the Holy Father for assigning Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere the Archdiocese. May he enjoy God’s grace and blessings in the years ahead and may the Archdiocese of Kampala flourish under his stewardship,” Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, the minister of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, said in a congratulatory message.

The position fell vacant following the death of Archbishop of Kampala, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, in April.

A section of other leaders from government also welcomed the appointment and wished the new archbishop the best during his term in office.

“I congratulate Bishop Paul Ssemogerere, Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese. May the Almighty continue to bless and guide you,” Ms Judith Nabakooba, the Lands minister, said in a tweet.

Bishop Ssemogerere said his desire is to remain a good and simple priest, who together with the clergy, religious laity can build God’s kingdom. He asked everyone for support and teamwork.

In their tweet, the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, a national faith-based organisation uniting efforts of religious institutions, said: “Congratulations Bishop Paul Ssemogerere upon your new role as the new Archbishop of Kampala! We pray for God’s guidance as you serve His people.”

Other messages

Dr Kizza Besigye, political activist: “Congratulations Bishop Paul Ssemogerere! We praise the Lord for your dedicated service.”

Ms Anita Among, Deputy Speaker of Parliament: “I congratulate, His Grace the Most Reverend Paul Ssemogerere upon his appointment as archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala by the Holy Father Pope Francis. As Deputy Speaker of Parliament. I pledge my unwavering and dedicated support to you and the Catholic Church during your ministry.”