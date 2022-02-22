Orthodox to open more churches

Newly consecrated Archbishop of the Metropolis of Kampala, His Eminence Jeronymos Muzeeyi, used his maiden speech to call for political tolerance. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  Sam Caleb Opio  &  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • Statistics show that there are 41 brick-and-mortar Orthodox churches and 17 Orthodox medical clinics in Uganda. About 500,000 Ugandans profess to be Orthodox. Many parishes have schools, day and boarding schools.

More Orthodox Churches will be opened in the country under the leadership of Archbishop Jeronymos Muzeeyi, who assumed office at the weekend, a church official has said.

