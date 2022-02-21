New Orthodox head calls for political tolerance

Newly consecrated Archbishop of the Metropolis of Kampala, His Eminence Jeronymos Muzeeyi, used his maiden speech to call for political tolerance.

“Regardless of differences, I call for tolerance amid our political diversity,” Archbishop Muzeeyi said during his consecration at St Nicholas Church, Namungoona in Kampala yesterday.

He said the Orthodox Church stands for good values that his predecessors initiated, adding that he would capitalise on them during his tenure.

Archbishop Muzeeyi also asked leaders to be guided by the country’s motto; “For God and my Country.”

President Museveni in his message delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo congratulated the Orthodox for receiving a “focused and able leader”.

“This Church should continue to be agents of positive change to fulfil the work of God and mobilise all the people to solve the problems of illiteracy and poverty,” Mr Museveni said.

Earlier, several leaders, who attended the function, decried a degenerated human rights record in the country, saying torture, maiming of suspects, incommunicado detentions, among other evils, are ‘eating up’ the nation.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago said Archbishop Muzeeyi was inheriting a legacy of leaders who never shied away from the critiquing evil.

“You assume office at a time when the country is at crossroads. The fight for constitutionalism and rule of law, overcoming abuse of fundamental rights continues. Respect for humanity is necessary,” Mr Lukwago said.

Lwemiyaga County MP Theodre Ssekikubo also asked government to respect humanity and ensure a peaceful nation.

“Let us think about a time when you are the one in opposition,” Mr Ssekikubo said.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, who conveyed Kabaka Ronald Mutebi’s congratulatory message, said the Orthodox Church and Buganda have a strong relationship.

“We should continue to work together to fight for rights of people amidst the escalating incommunicado detentions, torture, rampant land grabbing. We need to confront these challenges together. We need to fight for the common man to up the education, health,” Mr Mayiga said.

Archbishop Muzeeyi becomes the third Orthodox head after succeeding the late Jonah Lwanga, who died in Greece on September 5 last year. Lwanga replaced Archbishop Theodros Nankyama, who died in 1997.

Profile

Archbishop Muzeeyi was born on March 18, 1962 in Bulopa, Kamuli District, to Augustinos Kakombe and Agnes Biribawa. He is a graduate of the University of Athens, School of Theology, Greece where he attained a Bachelors of Theology and Post Graduate course in Canon Law. He has previously served as Bishop of Bukoba since November 24, 1999, and later elevated as the Metropolitan of Mwanza and Western Tanzania on November 23, 2007.





