New Orthodox head calls for political tolerance

Newly consecrated Archbishop of the Metropolis of Kampala, His Eminence Jeronymos Muzeeyi, used his maiden speech to call for political tolerance. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  JAMES KABENGWA

What you need to know:

  • Archbishop Muzeeyi becomes the third Orthodox head after  succeeding the late Jonah Lwanga, who died in Greece on September 5 last year. Lwanga replaced Archbishop Theodros Nankyama, who died in 1997.

“Regardless of differences, I call for tolerance amid our political diversity,” Archbishop Muzeeyi said during his consecration at St Nicholas Church, Namungoona in Kampala yesterday.

