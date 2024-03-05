Over 200 hunger-stricken families in Tororo get food aid

Jubilations marred a section of families in Rubongi sub-county in Tororo District on Tuesday after they received food relief items from a Good Samaritan.

The food aid including posho and beans was extended by Parent’s Destiny International, a faith-based organization after about 200 hunger-stricken families cried to them for help.

Bishop Julius Omoit, the organization’s Executive Director said that following recent hostile weather, especially heavy rains, most crops were affected, hence exposing families to food shortages.

"Some families cannot at the moment afford to have more than one meal a day. We came out to help mainly, expectant mothers, breastfeeding mothers, widows, elderly and child-headed families," he said.

Ms Rebecca Achieng, one of the beneficiaries thanked the organization for coming to their rescue adding that most of them had turned to wild leaves and fruits for survival.

"We are in a dire situation and we call upon the government and other well-wishers to come and help us. We even do not have seeds to plant this season," she said.

Ms Agnes Abwon, another beneficiary, said that the looming famine has also led to an increase in school dropouts in the area.

"The children who try to go to school come back home at lunchtime because they have nothing to put in their stomachs. I'm also worried this famine may greatly affect breastfeeding mothers leading to stunted growth among the children," she stated.

The Rubongi Sub County chairperson, Mr Joseph Mugaga commended the Christians for extending their support adding that as a sub-county they have written to the district highlighting the hostile situation on the ground.

"We cannot underestimate the problem, but I must say that our people are in a helpless state and they require support. I would like to express my gratitude for this assistance, as I am optimistic that it will provide relief to them in the coming days," he said.