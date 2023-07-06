Oyam by election: UPC leader arrested over voter bribery

Two people including a leader in the opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party have been arrested over allegedly distributing money to voters during the Oyam North legislative by-election.

Police identified the suspects as Robert Ogwal, 46, the UPC chairperson for Otwal Sub County in Oyam District and Ronald Ocen, 31, who is a resident of Minakulu Town Council in the same district.

North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson SP Jimmy Patrick Okema confirmed the arrest of the duo saying they face charges related to voter bribery.

“At 10:06am, we intercepted two people in Otwal Sub County because we found them with money and the balance they had was Shs150,000. They had a list of people believed to have received money in favor of voting for a candidate,” SP Okema said.

“As I speak now, we have them in cells and their matter is being investigated while their files are being compiled for submissions to the Resident State Attorney for advice as they wait to appear before court,” he added.

Voting opened early Thursday morning in Oyam North where residents are polling to replace slain minister Charles Engola.

Opposition NUP party candidate Daniel Okello casts his vote during the Oyam North MP by-election at Adit polling station in Puga Western Ward in Oyam District on July 6, 2023. PHOTO/CHARITY AKULLO

But SP Okema said 14 boda-bodas were intercepted on election eve, riding late at night along the Obote Avenue in Oyam District with intentions to bribe voters.

“We got information that some people were trying to beat them up. We went and rescued them and brought their motorcycles to the station for safe custody,” he added.

On Wednesday, former MP Fred Ebil called for an investigation into claims that pre-ticked ballot papers had been ushered into Oyam District where UPC historically enjoys a fair share of support.

“As you are aware, UPC has been in power twice. So, we also have a reserve force somewhere. They may be retired but able to do something,” he added.

While speaking at Oyam District Headquarters during a stakeholders' meeting organized by the Electoral Commission ahead of Thursday’s election, area Resident District Commissioner (RDC) William Komakech warned that security would crackdown on poll disruptors.

“We have got information that different parties have invited the Members of Parliament, the LCV chairpersons from different regions and surrounding districts and the youths,” he said.

“I can assure you that we are going to shame them because the time for campaigns was there [and it is over],” he added.

Ruling NRM party candidate Samuel Okello Engola votes at Awangi polling station in Orupu Parish in Iceme Sub County, during the Oyam North MP by-election in Oyam District on July 6, 2023. PHOTO/CHARITY AKULLO