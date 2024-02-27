Oyam LC5 chairman Dila ousted as Lango cultural speaker

Dozens of Lango clan leaders on Monday ousted their Council of Owitong Speaker, Mr Benson Dila Oyuku, just five days before the much-anticipated election of a new paramount chief.

Mr Dila, who is accused of incompetence, was ousted during a dramatic session held at Lango Cultural Centre.

The motion to declare Dila’s seat vacant was first moved by the Omolacol Odyek Onywal Iceng clan head, Mr George Ojwang Opota. It was seconded by two clan heads; Dr Bosco Oruro and Bosco Ogwang Edola.

Just within minutes, Willy Omodo Omodo of Pedi Wibye Acel was nominated and seconded to occupy Dila’s seat. Dr Oruro was nominated and seconded to deputise him.

Willy Omodo Omodo the new speaker of Council of Owitong

Mr Omodo Omodo is a former speaker of the defunct parallel Lango cultural institution called Tekwaro Lango which was headed by Eng Dr Moses Michael Odongo Okune as the paramount chief.

During Monday’s council session, it was resolved that the constitution of Lango Cultural Foundation formulated in 2016 will not be used in the election of the new won nyaci (paramount chief) scheduled for Friday, March 1.

Caroline Edongo and former Lira LC5 chairman Alex Oremo Alot were appointed as Lango cultural institution’s Electoral Commission commissioners. Mr Tom Otim, the former head teacher of Layibi College in Gulu City, heads the Commission.