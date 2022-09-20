Parliament graduates 41 policy analysts to improve legislative agenda

At least 41 policy analysts from the office of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) and those from the office of Chief Government Whip have graduated after a three-month training in legislative drafting, scrutiny and policy analysis.

The training organized by the Leader of Opposition aimed at equipping policy analysts with necessary skills in drafting legislative agenda, analyzing policies and making sure legislators are abreast with the current developments in order to have informed debates.

Mr Henry Waiswa Yoweri, the deputy clerk to parliament in charge of corporate affairs who represented the clerk to parliament challenged the graduates to use the knowledge they have acquired to improve parliamentary activities.

“We don’t expect you to be in partisan politics but rather, be professional in what you do. Work to help improve performance of parliament,” he added.

Shadow finance minister Muwanga Kivumbi who represented the LoP Mathias Mpuuga at the ceremony asked graduates to “always encourage legislators to have well researched presentations.”

“If you don’t have evidence, figures and laws, then you are wasting time because you will lose the battle. It’s only through research and evidence that Ugandans will have better representation in parliament,” he said.

Mr Ssemogerere Karoli, the leader facilitator during the three-month training said the parliamentary policy analysts are now ready to take a leap in the right direction.

“Many times government borrows the opposition manifestos for implementation so as analysts, you have to be open minded while analyzing these different party manifestos and offer guidance on what is right,” he noted.

Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua Denis tasked graduates on adding value to the country,

“Parliament will continue to offer necessary support to the staff through trainings so that they become better,” he remarked in Kampala on September 20.