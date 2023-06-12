Pastor Bugingo seeks theatre in memory of Kato Lubwama

House of Prayers ministries lead pastor Aloysious Bugingo has tasked the government to build a theatre in memory of the late comedian Kato Lubwama.

Bugingo made the appeal on Saturday afternoon in Mutundwe while presiding over prayers for the late legislator who passed on last Wednesday at Stana Medical Centre Bunamwaya.

“It would be an honor if Parliament passed a resolution of having another theatre named after Kato Lubwama,” he said.

This would be in recognition to his enormous contribution to the art, culture, and the entertainment industry.

National Theatre is home to various forms of art, culture, and entertainment.

Pastor Bugingo said since the late Kato was an entertainer, he left a legacy and such a theatre would be in his honor.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, who represented the government, eulogised the late MP as a bold legislator who confronted various situations without fear.

Unity

Mr Tayebewa called on the entertainment industry stakeholders to remain united and push for their interests with one voice so that they can be heard.

“During the State-of-the Nation address, the President mentioned about the entertainment sector. We are going to invest in this sector but be united so that the money doesn’t benefit one group. We want the money to go to the whole sector instead of benefiting some musicians or the promoters alone,” he said.

The body of the late Kato was taken to his home in Mutundwe at the weekend.