PLU leaders restructured following Gen Muhoozi's elevation to CDF

President Museveni's younger brother, Michael Nuwagira Kaguta, alias Toyota, has been named to serve as the national vice chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a pressure group formerly chaired by the First Son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In the new restructure announced Monday, Toyota will serve as the acting chairman for the pressure group that evolved from MK Movement.

This comes days after Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba was recently appointed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

“Because our leader was appointed CDF, he can’t be actively involved in our activities,” Mr Andrew Mwenda, PLU's director of communications told this publication following the Monday morning Central Committee meeting in Entebbe.

According to Mr Mwenda, outspoken Kasambya MP, David Kabanda has been elevated to Secretary General of the pressure group while his Igara East counterpart, Michael Mawanda is the director in charge of mobilisation.