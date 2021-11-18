Prime

Police defuse bomb a day after twin blasts

A soldier stands guard in Lugoba Local Council I in Kawempe Division, Kampala, where a bag containing a bomb was found. Photos/ Micheal Kakumurizi

By  Benson Tumusiime

The bag containing the bomb was first detected by a 10-year-old girl.

The police bomb squad yesterday defused a bomb which had been placed under a tree in Lugoba Local Council I in Kawempe Division, Kampala.
Residents were on tenterhooks as they waited for the police to detonate the explosive. 
A 10-year-old girl, who saw someone put the bag under the tree, told her father about it and he called the police.
“It was in the morning. A man dressed in black clothes and riding a bicycle came and stopped near this tree. He put the bag under the tree and opened it. I asked my brother to inform daddy,” the girl, who sells charcoal, recalled. 

