Police hunt for man over Ndiga clan head’s death

Police have named Lugya Tabula as a man of interest in the killing of the head of Ndiga clan in Buganda Kingdom.

The police suspect that the killing of Daniel Bbosa could be in relation to a cultural seat conflict that dates back to 487 years ago.

The police have now placed a Shs10m bounty on the 38-year-old suspect who remains at large. He reportedly hails from Kabango Village, Kakoola Parish in Mpigi District.

Sources who knew the suspect say he has always claimed to be the rightful holder of the Ndiga Clan seat, causing rivalry between him and the slain Bbosa.

In a video on social media seen by Daily Monitor, the alleged suspect is heard telling the media: “These people have been sharing the leadership of our grandparents for more than 487 years and even sold off all the ancestral land and even where our grandparents were buried,” he said.

“In Buganda Kingdom, leadership is hereditary, and you just don’t wake up in the morning and claim leadership. These people have been telling lies to the Kabaka of how they fall under the Ndiga clan. They have been selling all our clan land, making them not the right people to get close to the throne. Our motive is to protect the throne and fight for it,” he added.

Mr Tabula was speaking to journalists after a court session on the said protracted clan head leadership matter where he claimed to have sued those interfering with the clan leadership.

On Monday this week, our sister station, NTV Uganda, reported on how in 2021, a court ruled in favour of Mr Tabula, which saw the late Bbosa appeal to the Kabaka of Buganda.

By the time of Bbosa’s killing, the Kabaka hadn’t made his ruling on the said appeal.

After the court decision, Mr Tabula and his supporters went to Mbaale in Mpigi District and performed rituals, purporting to install him as the rightful Ndiga clan head, a move that was greeted with mixed feelings.

Bbosa was killed on February 25 by gunmen riding on a motorcycle at around 6 pm in Lungujja, Rubaga Division in Kampala as he approached his residence.

The assassins were pursued by a group of boda boda riders led by Mr Abdul Katabaazi, killing some despite the assassins drawing a gun at them.

For his bravery, President Museveni on Monday recognised Mr Katabaazi with the Nalubale award and promised to support his other boda boda colleagues.

Mr Enanga also revealed that they so far have seven suspects in custody who are linked to Bbosa’s shooting.