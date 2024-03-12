Police issue Ramadhan security measures

Police have issued safety and security guidelines to be followed during the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan.

During the month, Muslims fast and hold communal prayers at the mosque.

The marking of Ramadhan started on March 11 after the crescent moon was sighted and officially announced by a committee in Saudi Arabia.

Ramadhan falls on the eighth month of the Muslim calendar and is observed for 30 days and its observance is one of the five pillars of Islam, the others being Shahadah (profession of faith), Salat (prayers), Zakat (almsgiving), and Hajj (pilgrimage).

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Tumisiime Katsigazi, called upon Muslims and the public to observe peace, tolerance, forgiveness, compassion, and promote goodwill and harmony.

“All the territorial commanders are called upon to join Muslims in participating in the day-long fast. This is to give our officers an understanding of what this holy month is about,” Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said in Kampala yesterday.

“We call upon the Muslims and the public to enhance their safety and security. We remind them to work with their Muslim leaders to address and respond to all concerns of crime and safety, and threats against Muslims,” he said.

Mr Enanga said the police have created patrol routes around all Muslim centres.

Ramadhan and a fasting Muslim

This is the first Holy month Muslims are fasting in a free environment since 2020 without restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Holy month of Ramadhan has 30 or 29 days, in which Muslims have an opportunity to ask for Allah’s, mercy, forgiveness and paradise.

There are many common myths about fasting. However, several scientific findings over time have shown that fasting does not cause the stomach to waste away.

It does not paralyse the bowels, deplete the blood and cause loss of blood (anaemia) as claimed.

Fasting doesn’t harm the teeth, nervous system, glands or vital organs of the body. However, fasting is known to be a form of training for character-building and bodily resilience..