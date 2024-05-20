Police offer Shs10m bounty for Kyambogo don accused of defiling student 

Police’s directorate of CID has offered Shs10 million bounty to whoever has credible information that may lead to the arrest of a 56-year-old Kyambogo University lecturer accused of defiling his 16-year-old visually impaired female student.

Dr Eron Lawrence who is said to be on the run is accused of aggravated defilement of a visually impaired, vulnerable girl, according to police.

“Whoever has credible information should pass it in confidence to the nearest police station or ring contact number 0741-111-333 of CID Headquarters, Kibuli. The suspect held the position of Dean, Faculty of Special Needs and Rehabilitation at Kyambogo University and was the Project Administrator ‘All we see is possibility’, which he used to gain the trust of the victim,” police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said on Monday.

According to SCP Enanga, the suspect is said to be hiding within the country with the help of his closest relatives and friends.

“We want to warn anyone who will be found harboring or aiding his escape that it is an offence punishable by law. They will be arrested and charged with harbouring or aiding the escape of a wanted suspect. All wanted persons in Uganda, should know that there is no hiding place that is out of reach,” he added.

He urged the suspect to turn in and defend himself.

“A wanted poster is available on the police website and various social media platforms,” Mr Enanga told journalists in Kampala.