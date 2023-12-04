Police offer Shs40m bounty for top ADF militants

Police have offered at least Shs40million for information leading to the arrest of two alleged fugitive militants belonging to the Islamist rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

On Monday, Ugandan security authorities published mugshots as they announced a Shs20million bounty for each of the two top ADF rebels accused of waging insurgencies in Uganda and neighbouring DR Congo.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said one of the most wanted, Musa Kamusi, is the new commander of a splinter ADF cell formerly led by detained terror suspect Kyoto Abdul Rashid alias Njovu or Tembo.

Kamusi escaped a November 1 security raid that killed three members of the group, also leading to Njovu’s capture, officers disclosed.

“Our counter-terror teams are also hunting for Habib Sulaiman alias Kijana, who is actively involved in the various attacks using locally manufactured IEDs within the greater Kampala areas of Kabalagala, Katooke-Nansana, and the foiled bomb attacks at Mabiiito-Nateete, Bunamwaya, Pastor Kayanja’s Church and the Kabibi Churches in Butambala,” Enanga told journalists in Kampala on Monday.

According to police, “the goal of the wanted terror suspects is to murder Ugandans, and also cause panic and fear within the community.”

“We advise the public not to approach these two wanted ADF suspects, because they are armed and dangerous,” said Enanga.

By the end of Monday, extensive efforts were underway to locate a band of about seven inland and border region ADF rebels “as quickly as possible, before they cause any harm to citizens.”

“The targeted places are crowded areas that are soft targets, like entertainment places, churches, and urban centres,” he added before he vowed a “serious manhunt” for the pair.

Despite an ongoing military operation, ADF rebels have remained active in Uganda’s Rwenzori region- along porous border with DR Congo.

On Sunday, President Museveni said UPDF had conducted seven air raids and multiple medium range artillery attacks forcing ADF militants to infiltrate Uganda.