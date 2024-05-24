Police officer on the run after shooting suspect dead

The police in the Albertine region are searching for one of their own, Eugenia Ssenono, a police constable, who allegedly shot a suspect dead.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 11pm at Kinebabwa village, Kitamba parish in Bwijanga sub-county, when Ssenono, attached to Bwijanga police post, went to arrest Ronald Asiimwe, 30, who was facing an assault case.

According to the Albertine regional police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza, a scuffle ensued, leading Ssenono to open fire, and Asiimwe was hit by a stray bullet, killing him instantly. Ssenono fled with the rifle, later dumping it by the roadside.

"Detectives from Masindi Central police station rushed to the crime scene after receiving the information, recovered the body, and took it to Masindi General Hospital for postmortem before handing it over to the relatives for burial arrangements. We have also recovered the gun,” Mr Hakiza said on Thursday evening.