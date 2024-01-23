Police recover explosive device in Entebbe

The police bomb squad Tuesday evening detonated a hand grenade that was found near Rolex Beach within the Entebbe Botanical Gardens.

According to the Kampala metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the operation was led by the Entebbe Division Police Commander following reports of a suspected explosive device in the area at around 6pm.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the item is a non-spent ordnance buried underground for years, exposed due to soil erosion,” he said in a statement.

“In the interest of public safety, meticulous inquiries were initiated, and the scene was thoroughly processed and documented. Following the guidance of bomb experts, a controlled explosion was executed on-site, resulting in zero injuries or damages,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious items promptly, facilitating swift police response and ultimately saving lives.

Meanwhile, the incident was reported barely hours after Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja officiated the handing over of the management of the Gardens to UWEC from NARO.