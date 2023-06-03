Police stuck with 10 ‘lost’ children at Namugongo catholic shrine

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Luke Oweyesigyire has said police were looking for the parents and guardians of at least 10 children who are currently kept at the police tent inside Namugongo Catholic shrine.

Mr Oweyesigyire noted that out of the 21 missing children registered by police since yesterday, 11 have been reclaimed by their parents while 10 are still under their custody.

"We have 10 children at the police tent. We are still looking for their parents and we encourage pilgrims whose children have gone missing to check with police with the details of their missing children," Mr Oweyesigyire said.

He added: "We appeal to parents to take care of their children and property while at the venues."



Mr Oweyesigyire further assured Ugandans that Police and sister agencies will continue to provide security until when all the pilgrims have vacated the two shrines.

"Our security team is so far doing well and they continue to provide until tomorrow because we are sure some people will not be able to return to their homes today after the celebrations," he said.

Police have also confirmed the arrest of 70 people (68 males and 2 females) for allegedly engaging in the crimes of theft and one case of person found in possession of government stores.