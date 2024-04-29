Policeman shoots self dead, leaves suicide note

Authorities in Tororo District are investigating circumstances under which a police constable (PC) attached to Iyolwa Police Post allegedly shot himself dead Sunday afternoon.

According to Bukedi South police spokesperson Moses Johnson Mugwe, 27-year-old Emmanuel Ekisa turned the riffle on himself at his house at around 1pm.

“It is alleged that on that same day, the deceased was at the counter with the officer in charge of the police post, John Naipe. Ekisa then moved into his house armed with a rifle that was loaded with 30 rounds,” Muwe said.

Shortly after, gunshots were heard, prompting the attention of Naipe.

“Policemen led by Naipe rushed to check and found that the deceased had shot himself dead and he was lying in a pool of blood with the rifle still pointing at his head,” Mugwe told journalists on Monday.

Mugwe disclosed that after a thorough body check, police discovered a note dated April 18, 2024 from Ekisa’s pocket.

Police say their officer sought to notify his parents that he “had decided to do away with his life to dodge some of the challenges he is facing in life.”

By press time on Monday, Ekisa’s body had been retrieved from the scene and conveyed to Tororo District Referral Hospital pending postmortem.

But police condemned the action of the officer for misusing a weapon meant to protect the citizens and their property to end his life.

''This is unprofessional and a loss to the nation because the rifle he had is meant to give protection. In any case, he would have shared the grievances with his supervisors or any of his closest friend and may be a solution would have been provided,'' Mugwe emphasized.