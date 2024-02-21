Three killed in gun violence, policewoman arrested

Killings as a result of domestic misunderstanding have rocked armed forces, leaving a Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) corporal, his fiancé and a Uganda Prisons Service lance corporal dead. A police officer was detained as a result.

The first incident happened at the Prisons Academy and Training School on Sunday while the second one happened yesterday at Katwe, a Kampala suburb.

At Katwe, UPDF Cpl Collins Andebo, who was armed with an AK 47, is alleged to have confronted a former fiancé, Peroni Atulinda, as she boarded a motorcycle and shot her in the arm before turning the gun on himself at around 7am. Atulinda worked at the Military Police headquarters in Makindye, Kampala.

Cpl Andebo, dressed in civilian clothes, died on the spot while Atulinda was rushed to St Francis Hospital at Nsambya where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said Cpl Andebo’s firearm with 13 bullets was recovered from the crime scene.

He added that Cpl Andebo and Atulinda were lovers before they separated due to domestic misunderstanding.

“The team has since established that the duo had a history of relationship issues spanning approximately five years,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Another incident involving security personnel happened on Sunday when female police officer, Mercy Alowo stabbed her spouse, Lance Corporal Alfred Okori, to death over a domestic misunderstanding at Prisons Academy and Training School.

Prisons Spokesman Frank Baine said Ms Alowo was arrested and handed over to the police, who are investigating murder charges.

Police and its sister agencies are investigating both cases.

Cases where security personnel turn to their weapons to resolve family, work and social-related challenges are on the increase.

Previous cases

Since May last year when Private Wilson Sabiiti shot dead Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola, State minister of Gender and Labour, over financial challenges, more than 12 criminal cases of similar nature involving security personnel have been registered around the country.

Several reports by the Parliament Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs have indicated that the personnel of the armed forces are stressed due to their living condition and their meagre pay.

Armed forces have counselling sessions for their personnel but few with extreme cases attend them.

A study carried out by the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) in 2022 showed that police personnel were living in dire conditions, which has a bearing on how they handle civilians and their colleagues while on and off duty.

While releasing the report, UHRC Chairperson Mariam Wangadya said improving the budgets of police would lead to observance of human rights across the board.

“We appeal to Parliament to enhance the budgetary allocation to the UPF to enable it to raise the working and living conditions of personnel and facilitate proper conduct of work and observance of the human rights of everyone,” Ms Wangadya said.