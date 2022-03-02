Priest’s family homeless after eviction by church

Some of the family members with their property after they were evicted from the disputed land in Nebbi Municipality on Monday. PHOTO | PATRICK OKABA

By  Patrick Okaba

What you need to know:

  • Ms Florence Athowan, the wife of late Rev Athowan, whose household items were destroyed during the eviction for failing to honour the court order, said she has nowhere to go.

The family of a deceased Anglican priest is stranded after being evicted from their home in Nebbi Municipality.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.