Priest’s family homeless after eviction by church

The family of a deceased Anglican priest is stranded after being evicted from their home in Nebbi Municipality.

The family of the late Rev Kefa Athowan has since 2004 been occupying the disputed Namthin Church land in Atidu Village, Thatha Division.

But it was evicted on Monday after a court ruling held that Namthin Church of Uganda is the true owner of the land.

Ms Florence Athowan, the wife of late Rev Athowan, whose household items were destroyed during the eviction for failing to honour the court order, said she has nowhere to go.

“This was the only land my husband bought near the church because he served in this church for a long time till he died and now the church is claiming the land. Where will I go with my children?” she wondered.

During the eviction, the trees planted by the family on the disputed land were cut down and the grass-thatched houses razed.

Ms Athowan, who also takes care of 10 orphans, said she was evicted from 2 acres of land, which is part of disputed 12 acres of land.

However, Mr Augustine Okumu, the overseer of the church properties, said late Peter Kodia, who sold the land to family of Athowan, did not own the land.

“We talked to the family several times and they never listened and to make matters worse, the family created another church called Anglican Church International within Church of Uganda premises,” Mr Okumu said.

One of the church elders, Mr Stanley Onyai, said the eviction was carried out after the 90-day notice issued by Nebbi Grade One Magistrate Isaac Kintu elapsed.

The eviction was carried out by court bailiffs in the presence of police.