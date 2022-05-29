Private universities to get research, innovations funding – Nabbanja

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, has revealed that since the government has already committed itself to the improvement of the welfare of the scientists through the salary enhancement plan, one of the many avenues through which government can help the universities that are carrying out research and innovations is through availing the funds to facilitate them.

“Government is already extending some grants to some of the private universities in Uganda. Funds will also be available to boost some of the research works at both the public and private universities. The funds will be available on a competitive basis. Let the university management not hesitate to contact the government when this opportunity is available,” she said in her speech delivered by the State Minister for Kampala, Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye at the celebrations to mark 30 years of Ndejje University in Luweero District on May 27, 2022.

While research and innovation are not limited to the universities and the higher institutions of learning, the government believes that availing funds to support some of the research works and innovations will partly solve some of the daily challenges.

Government is already aware that the cost of investing in the science and technology field is expensive but technology is the way to go. This partly explains why the government supports the student loan scheme for the science students at both public and private universities.

“As a Christian founded University that cherishes Christian values for the learners, we encourage you to produce disciplined graduates that cherish integrity after leaving Ndejje University. President Museveni pledged to have the main road to the University campus upgraded and this pledge will be done by the end of the year 2022,” the Prime Minister who contributed Shs10m to the University said.

Ndejje University was founded way back in 1992 and is owned by a consortium of Six Central Uganda Dioceses of the Province of the Church of Uganda that include; Luweero, Mukono, West Buganda, Mityana, Namirembe and Central Buganda. It is among the pioneer private universities that championed science and technology.

“It is common knowledge that the reason why many private universities in Uganda shy away from teaching different science and engineering courses is that the investment in the establishment of the laboratories and establishment of the respective workshops is very expensive. We are the pioneer administrators and the university foundation body for choosing to invest more in the science courses for the good of the country,” the Vice Chancellor Prof Eriabu Lugujjo revealed.

“The University is training a holistic person and this partly explains why we emphasize the spiritual aspect on top of the academics. We also groom and nurture talent. Ndejje University is a sports powerhouse not only at the national but also in the East African region. We are hosting the East African University games in December 2022. This is because Ndejje University has the capacity and ability. We are five time champions for the East Africa University games and have represented Uganda to the Africa and World University games many times,” he added.

Ndejje University opened a Water research and development centre where the community is part of the project to help enhance water harvesting systems, and avail water for irrigation.